Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Dolby Laboratories, Inc.    DLB

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.

(DLB)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/01 20:53:47
89.33 USD   +3.16%
2020DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
2020DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-3.19%0.68%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-2.63%0.49%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...-3.06%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-3.87%0.11%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-2.74%0.05%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.97%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Dolby Laboratories, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 86,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,77%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-10.85%8 740
VIVENDI SE-0.95%37 382
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-5.74%18 419
BOLLORÉ SE1.30%12 146
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-0.58%5 856
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD-1.57%4 661
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ