Paris, August 28, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, and Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, are pleased to announce that Tell Me WhyTM was named Gamescom's Best Microsoft Xbox Game of 2020! The first chapter of this three-part series is available now with Xbox Game Pass on Xbox and also on Steam.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/DRN2VgTB-J8

Tell Me WhyTM tells the story of Alyson and Tyler Ronan, two twins who have reunited for the first time in a decade after the death of their mother. Tell Me WhyTM is an intimate mystery where you will play as both Tyler and Alyson as they explore the mysteries of their joyful but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska.

Throughout their time with Tell Me WhyTM, players will experience gameplay that's anchored around the Bond, a unique link between Alyson and Tyler that allows them to recall memories from their past. Some of these memories play a pivotal role in the eventual outcome of Tell Me WhyTM, depending on how players choose to proceed in the narrative.

This latest adventure from DONTNOD Entertainment was crafted in close partnership with different organizations. The creative team relied on their input to ensure that the characters and themes in the game provide an inclusive and thoughtful portrayal, especially for Tyler's character as a transgender man.

The experience doesn't end today: Tell Me WhyTM's three chapters will release on a weekly cadence, with Chapter 2 landing on Sept. 3 and Chapter 3, the conclusion, following up on September 10. We can't wait to see how fans will share their experiences and choices throughout their time in Delos Crossing!

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD Entertainment said: “I am very honored to receive this prestigious award at the biggest video game event in the world, gamescom. This is a great recognition of the quality of the work accomplished by our teams in a difficult period of health crisis. I thank them very warmly.”

Chapter 1 of Tell Me WhyTM is available now for purchase on Xbox One, and on PC for Windows 10 and Steam. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC. For the latest on Tell Me Why, follow us on social media or visit our website at tellmewhygame.com.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

