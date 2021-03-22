|
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited : Nomura réajuste son opinion à la hausse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
191 Mrd
2 639 M
2 217 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
23 031 M
318 M
267 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
10 908 M
151 M
127 M
|PER 2021
|29,5x
|Rendement 2021
|0,58%
|
|Capitalisation
|
709 Mrd
9 789 M
8 233 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,66x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,19x
|Nbr Employés
|21 650
|Flottant
|67,0%
|
|Graphique DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5 440,21 INR
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4 274,55 INR
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
50,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
27,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
0,60%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs