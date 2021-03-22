Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  BSE LTD  >  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited : Nomura réajuste son opinion à la hausse

22/03/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
14:01DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED  : Nomura réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
03/02DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED  : Barclays adopte une opinion positive
ZM
2020DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2019INDIVIOR  : paie cher sa dépendance au Subutex
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 191 Mrd 2 639 M 2 217 M
Résultat net 2021 23 031 M 318 M 267 M
Tréso. nette 2021 10 908 M 151 M 127 M
PER 2021 29,5x
Rendement 2021 0,58%
Capitalisation 709 Mrd 9 789 M 8 233 M
VE / CA 2021 3,66x
VE / CA 2022 3,19x
Nbr Employés 21 650
Flottant 67,0%
Graphique DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited : Graphique analyse technique Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Objectif de cours Moyen 5 440,21 INR
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4 274,55 INR
Ecart / Objectif Haut 50,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,60%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Poddar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-17.86%9 933
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.26%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.48%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.48%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.24%192 886
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ