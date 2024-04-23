Action DUK DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duke Energy Corporation

Actions

DUK

US26441C2044

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 22/04/2024
98,12 USD -0,12 % Graphique intraday de Duke Energy Corporation +4,24 % +1,11 %
13:07 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre ZM
04:19 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION : BMO Capital toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Duke Energy Corporation
Profil Société

Duke Energy Corporation figure parmi les principaux groupes énergétiques américains. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et distribution d'électricité (90,3%) ; - transport et vente de gaz naturel (9,6%) ; - autres (0,1%) : développement et exploitation de centrales électriques, développement de projets immobiliers commerciaux et résidentiels, etc.
Secteur
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Duke Energy Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
98,12 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
104,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,80 %
Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
+1,11 % 75,7 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+7,52 % 134 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
+4,08 % 79,81 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
-3,20 % 76,68 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-9,26 % 65,39 Md
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+56,75 % 57,74 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+4,53 % 44,71 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+7,72 % 42,41 Md
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
+4,93 % 37,66 Md
GE VERNOVA INC. Action GE Vernova Inc.
0,00 % 37,19 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité - Autres
