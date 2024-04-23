Duke Energy Corporation figure parmi les principaux groupes énergétiques américains. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - production et distribution d'électricité (90,3%) ; - transport et vente de gaz naturel (9,6%) ; - autres (0,1%) : développement et exploitation de centrales électriques, développement de projets immobiliers commerciaux et résidentiels, etc.

Indices liés S&P 500