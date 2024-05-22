e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. est une société de produits de beauté multimarques. La société propose des cosmétiques et des produits de soin inclusifs, accessibles, propres, végétaliens et sans cruauté. La société propose une gamme de produits végétaliens et sans cruauté. Les marques de la société comprennent e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Well People et Keys Soulcare. e.l.f. SKIN est une formule axée sur les ingrédients et développée par des dermatologues pour tous les problèmes des yeux, des lèvres, du visage et de la peau. La société opère dans plusieurs catégories de produits de beauté, notamment le maquillage pour les yeux, les lèvres et le visage, les outils et accessoires de beauté et les produits de soins de la peau. Ses cosmétiques de couleur et ses produits de soin de la peau sont largement vendus dans les circuits de distribution alimentaire, pharmaceutique et de masse, ainsi que dans les grands magasins, les circuits directs et les circuits spécialisés. Les marques de la société sont disponibles en ligne et dans les magasins de beauté, les grandes surfaces et les magasins spécialisés aux États-Unis.

Secteur Détaillants autres spécialités