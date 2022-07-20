Connexion
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:27 20/07/2022
92.23 USD   +0.06%
19:01EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/07EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : BofA Securities est neutre
ZM
13/07EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY : UBS toujours positif
ZM
Eastman Chemical Company : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/07/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 10 836 M - 10 619 M
Résultat net 2022 1 192 M - 1 168 M
Dette nette 2022 4 594 M - 4 502 M
PER 2022 9,75x
Rendement 2022 3,28%
Capitalisation 11 874 M 11 874 M 11 637 M
VE / CA 2022 1,52x
VE / CA 2023 1,48x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 57,7%
Tendances analyse technique EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 92,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 119,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Senior VP-Worldwide Engineering & Construction
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-26.40%11 874
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-14.14%79 574
AIR LIQUIDE-7.16%68 945
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.40%42 325
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-3.12%29 273
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-3.76%27 427