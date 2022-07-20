|
Eastman Chemical Company : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
10 836 M
-
10 619 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 192 M
-
1 168 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 594 M
-
4 502 M
|PER 2022
|9,75x
|Rendement 2022
|3,28%
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 874 M
11 874 M
11 637 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,52x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,48x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|57,7%
|
|Graphique EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|92,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|119,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,9%
