ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser favorable sur le dossier
Aliaksandr Halitsa de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 70.00 EUR contre 52.50 EUR auraparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
178 M
216 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
22,1 M
26,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
89,4 M
108 M
-
|PER 2020
|47,4x
|Rendement 2020
|0,71%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 045 M
1 262 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|5,36x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,81x
|Nbr Employés
|825
|Flottant
|66,3%
|
|Graphique ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
52,50 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
50,75 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
3,45%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
3,45%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
3,45%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs