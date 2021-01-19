Connexion
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG

(EUZ)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER : Hauck & Aufhauser favorable sur le dossier

19/01/2021 | 10:49
Aliaksandr Halitsa de chez Hauck & Aufhauser conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours est réhaussé à 70.00 EUR contre 52.50 EUR auraparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 178 M 216 M -
Résultat net 2020 22,1 M 26,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 89,4 M 108 M -
PER 2020 47,4x
Rendement 2020 0,71%
Capitalisation 1 045 M 1 262 M -
VE / CA 2020 5,36x
VE / CA 2021 4,81x
Nbr Employés 825
Flottant 66,3%
Graphique ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Durée : Période :
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Graphique analyse technique Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 3,45%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,45%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,45%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Andreas Eckert Chairman-Executive Board
Wolfgang Maennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Grothe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Albert Rupprecht Member-Supervisory Board
Edgar Löffler Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG13.18%1 262
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.93%303 276
NOVARTIS AG1.65%217 178
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
