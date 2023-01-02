Recherche avancée
    ECONB   BE0974313455

ECONOCOM GROUP SE

(ECONB)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  17:35 02/01/2023
3.055 EUR   +7.19%
17:50Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM: Actions propres
AT
17:50Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM: Treasury shares
AT
2022Econocom Group Se : Actions propres
AT
Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

02/01/2023 | 17:50
press release, REGULATED INFORMATION, 2 January 2023

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 26 December 2022 to 31 December 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:














Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average
price
(€)		 Minimum
price
(€)		 Maximum
price
(€)
27/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase  3,350 2.9076  2.8900  2.9150
28/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase  15,000 2.9304  2.9100  2.9400
29/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase  13,067 2.9617  2.9450  2.9700
30/12/2022 Stock Exchange    12,473 2.9507  2.9150  2.9650
Total     43,890      

On 2 January 2023, Econocom Group SE held 37,394,990 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.77% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 44,177,693 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.82% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter 

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benhjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Press relations contact:

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : xm9ulploZpjKx25tlJxpnGFsm5xpmmiaamTLyGlta5iUmZpll5hmmZeeZnBonWVo
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/77802-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2023-01-02_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2023 ActusNews
