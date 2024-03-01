press release, REGULATED INFORMATION, 1st March 2024

Notice of an Ordinary General Meeting

and an Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on 2 April 2024

The annual Ordinary General Meeting of Econocom Group SE will be held on 2 April 2024 to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023.

The agenda includes proposals to :

renew the appointments of Econocom International BV and Jean-Philippe Roesch as directors and of Marie-Christine Levet as independent director, for a four-year term, ending immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2028;

acknowledge the end of Ms. Adeline Challon-Kemoun's mandate as independent director; and

appoint Mrs Chantal De Vrieze and Mr Philippe Capron, respectively as director and independent director, for a four-year term, ending immediately after the Ordinary General Meeting of 2028.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that shall follow this Annual Ordinary General Meeting, to proceed with a reimbursement of the issue premium, considered as paid-up capital, for an amount of 0.16 euro per outstanding share.

The coupon detachment entitling to the reimbursement of the issue premium will take place at the end of a two-month period starting on the date of publication of this resolution in the Belgian State Gazette. The exact dates of detachment and payment of the coupon will be specified in a future press release.

All information and documents in relation to the Annual Ordinary General Meeting and to the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the website (https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/general-meetings) and at Econocom Group's headquarters.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

