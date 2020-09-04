|
Edenred: share capital and voting rights as of August 31, 2020
04/09/2020 | 13:54
Company Name
EDENRED
ISN
FR0010908533
Market
Euronext
Symbol
EDEN
Source
EDENRED
Provider
Les Echos
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 456 M
1 726 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
254 M
301 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
1 378 M
1 634 M
-
|PER 2020
|41,4x
|Rendement 2020
|1,72%
|Capitalisation
|
10 479 M
12 391 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|8,14x
|VE / CA 2021
|7,16x
|Nbr Employés
|10 000
|Flottant
|99,7%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique EDENRED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
42,76 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
42,63 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
0,32%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-29,6%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|EDENRED
|-7.53%
|12 391