Edenred    EDEN   FR0010908533

EDENRED

(EDEN)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 04/09 15:22:27
43.37 EUR   +1.74%
13:54EDENRED : share capital and voting rights as of August 31, 2020
PU
19/08EDENRED : AlphaValue abaisse sa recommandation
AO
12/08EDENRED : Déclaration Dirigeants-Cession
CO
Edenred: share capital and voting rights as of August 31, 2020

04/09/2020 | 13:54
Edenred: share capital and voting rights as of August 31, 2020

04 Sep 2020 12:41 CEST

Company Name

EDENRED

ISN

FR0010908533

Market

Euronext

Symbol

EDEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_942617_Declar_Edenred_Nbre_actions_et_DDV_aout_20_VA.pdf

Source

EDENRED

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 11:54:03 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 1 456 M 1 726 M -
Résultat net 2020 254 M 301 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 378 M 1 634 M -
PER 2020 41,4x
Rendement 2020 1,72%
Capitalisation 10 479 M 12 391 M -
VE / CA 2020 8,14x
VE / CA 2021 7,16x
Nbr Employés 10 000
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique EDENRED
Durée : Période :
Edenred : Graphique analyse technique Edenred | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDENRED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,76 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,32%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elie Du Pré de Saint Maur Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Bataillard Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs EVP-Digital & Information Technology
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EDENRED-7.53%12 391
CINTAS CORPORATION22.90%34 227
TELEPERFORMANCE18.26%17 854
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED55.14%12 789
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC14.35%12 681
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.79%12 584
