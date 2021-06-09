Connexion
Edenred : lance une émission inaugurale d'obligations liées au développement durable à option de conversion et/ou d'échange en actions nouvelles et/ou existantes (OCEANEs) à échéance 2028 pour un montant nominal d'environ 400 millions d'euro

09/06/2021 | 09:43
Edenred lance une émission inaugurale d'obligations liées au développement durable à option de conversion et/ou d'échange en actions nouvelles et/ou existantes (OCEANEs) à échéance 2028 pour un montant nominal d'environ 400 millions d'euro
09 Jun 2021 08:30 CEST

Company Name

EDENRED

ISN

FR0010908533

Market

Euronext

Symbol

EDEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_987415_2021_06_09__Edenred__CP__Lancement_OCEANE_durables_vdef.pdf

Source

EDENRED

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Edenred SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 582 M 1 927 M -
Résultat net 2021 305 M 371 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 135 M 1 382 M -
PER 2021 37,8x
Rendement 2021 1,68%
Capitalisation 11 717 M 14 270 M -
VE / CA 2021 8,12x
VE / CA 2022 7,19x
Nbr Employés 8 658
Flottant 99,3%
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 47,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,81%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Bertrand Dumazy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Tanguy Executive Vice President-Finance
Dave Ubachs EVP-Digital & Information Technology
Elie Du Pré de Saint Maur Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EDENRED SE2.67%14 270
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.71%36 432
TELEPERFORMANCE SE16.00%22 487
LG CORP.14.17%14 337
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.36%14 181
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.09%12 091