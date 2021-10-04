Connexion
Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : CLOSING OF THE THIRD AND FINAL EXERCISE PERIOD FOR 2018-2021 EDAC WARRANTS

04/10/2021 | 16:55
Genoa, 1 October 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the "Company" or “EDAC”), a company specialised in construction works using double safety ropes such as maintenance and renovation of buildings and other architectural struc- tures, listed on the AIM Italia segment of Borsa Italiana (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that the third and last of the three periods envisaged for the exercise of the "2018-2021 EDAC Warrants", ISIN code IT0005351470 ("Warrants”) ended on 30 September 2021 (the "Third Exercise Period”, the date of 30 September 2021 being the "Final Warrant Exercise Deadline”), as envisaged by article 3.2 of the relevant regulation (the "Warrant Regulation").

During the Third Period of the Financial Year 121,647 Warrants were exer- cised and 121,647 EDAC Converted Shares were consequently subscribed, at a price of €4.43 (four point forty-three/00) for each Converted Share sub- scribed, for a total value of €538,896.

The subscribed EDAC shares are available for trading today (on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the Third Exercise Period) – through Monte Titoli S.p.A. – and have the same regular dividend rights as the ordi- nary EDAC shares traded on the stock exchange at the effective date of the exercise of the Warrants, and therefore that have a valid coupon.

The new share capital of EDAC amounts to €815,414.50, divided into 8,154,145 ordinary shares, all without nominal value. In accordance with the provisions of art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code, the certificate specifying the new share capital will be filed with the Milan Company Register as per the terms of the law and will be the subject of a press release pursuant to the AIM Italia Regulation.

For more information, see the Warrant Regulation available on the Company's websitehttp://ediliziacrobatica.com, in the Investor Relations/IPO section. The KID related to the Warrants is available in the same section.


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mWhyYZdoY5ycmp6eYZxsbJSUa2lqxmKWbGLJxmSZk8jKnJpmnZiXbpuXZnBimGhn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/71331-closing-of-the-third-and-final-exercise-period-for-2018-2021-edac-warrants.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2021 64,0 M 74,5 M -
Résultat net 2021 3,11 M 3,62 M -
Dette nette 2021 8,65 M 10,1 M -
PER 2021 47,3x
Rendement 2021 1,44%
Capitalisation 150 M 173 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,47x
VE / CA 2022 1,92x
Nbr Employés 1 300
Flottant 98,5%
Graphique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -40,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Chairman
Simone Muzio Director & Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Eva Consolo Head-Administration
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.254.17%173
SWECO AB (PUBL)-8.81%5 625
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-32.80%2 615
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.28.34%1 555
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD0.27%1 513
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-26.09%1 275