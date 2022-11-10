Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : DILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: CONSOLIDATED Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 37 MILLION, REACHING OVER EUR 110 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, WITH 74% GROWTH OVER THE NINE MONTHS

Consolidated revenues as at 30 September 2022 equal to €111.37 million, +74.2% compared to €63.93 million as at 30 September 2021

Genoa, 7 November 2022 – Riccardo Iovino, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. ("Company" or "EDAC"), met today with the Board of Directors to present the value of the Company's consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2022, which grew 74.2% compared to the corresponding figure for the previous year (€111.37 million compared to €63.93 million).

The revenues generated by EdiliziAcrobatica SpA amounted to €103.35 million, an increase of 68% compared to €61.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

As regards direct operating offices, as at 30 September 2022 they reached 82, with an increase of 7 locations compared to 75 recorded in September 2021.

Furthermore, note that the turnover achieved by the network of 30 franchised companies, independent from the Group, amounted to €26.35 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 44% compared to 30 September 2021, when the volume amounted to €18.28 million.

In terms of personnel, the Group (including the staff of the French and Spanish subsidiaries, Energy Acrobatica and franchises) currently employs 1,590 human resources.

As for the French subsidiary, revenues generated by the company as at 30 September 2022 amounted to approximately €3.59 million, an increase of 48.9% compared to the same period last year. In France, 72 resources were engaged in the current job sites as at 30 September 2022.

As for Spain, revenues generated by the company during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to approximately €0.71 million. As of 30 September, 29 resources were registered in Spain in the two operating areas of Barcelona and Lleida, with the managers of the new areas of Madrid and Valencia already in training and expected to start in the coming months.

As far as Energy Acrobatica 110 S.r.l. is concerned, the revenues generated during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to €3.7 million.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, commented that “I am very satisfied with the performance of the company in a third quarter that for the entire sector has been characterised by numerous difficulties caused by the ongoing energy crisis. A crisis that, as our numbers once again show, has not impacted our company as it continues to grow thanks to a business model that by its nature remains sustainable regardless of the various economic downturns and crises. We are therefore about to close a year that will be absolutely positive for us, preparing for a 2023 that once again will see us major players not only in Italy, but also in other new countries as well as ready to revolutionize the sector once again through the new technologies that will make EdiliziAcrobatica the first construction company 4.0".

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has more than 1600 employees and 120 operating areas in Italy, France, Spain and the Principality of Monaco. The double safety rope technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth Paris market since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica has integrated the principles of sustainability into its Business Model, guaranteeing a naturally sustainable service and a responsible approach that pursues the well-being and satisfaction of its internal and external stakeholders, and in 2021 it obtained an ESG Rating that places it among the lowest-risk companies in its cluster of reference.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com

