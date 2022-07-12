Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Italie
  Borsa Italiana
  EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Borsa Italiana  -  15:52 12/07/2022
13.84 EUR   -0.14%
Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA: DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

12/07/2022 | 15:55
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genoa, 7 June 2022 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. continues to grow, demonstrating once again in H1 2022 that it is a company capable of double-digit performance with total contracts signed of €70 million, +27.27% compared to the €55 million of the same period in 2021.

An excellent result that underscores the solidity of a company that, even in the first six months of a 2022 characterised by strong uncertainty caused by increases in the prices of raw materials and energy costs, never reversed its growth trend, in the last month alone inaugurating three new points (in Milan, Palermo and Reggio Calabria) and continuing to hire personnel.

The performance of the Italian franchise network during H1 2022 was also positive, con- tinuing the growth seen in 2021.

In terms of internal growth, the Group reached a total of 1,538 employees at 30 June 2022, 27.42% more than the 1,207 people employed in the same period last year.

The results of EdiliziAcrobatica France were also solidly positive, closing the first half of the year at €2.61 million, up by 35.94% compared to €1.92 million in the previous year.

With regard to the Spanish EA Iberica, in operation since the last quarter of 2021, we can report that the value of the contracts signed was €486,000.

“I am quite satisfied with these results”, confirmed Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. “They are the result of the work and commitment of all the people in the group. Now we're preparing to face a second part of the year with the same positive and productive spirit that sets us apart, ready to take on new, exciting challenges both in It- aly and abroad”.

This press release is available online at www.1info.it and on the Issuer's website at www.ediliziacrobatica.com (Investor Relations / Press Releases section).


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yXBxY8hqZZqbmm5sY56bbWlqbG6Vl5OUZ2eVnGpua8iVbmxhyZhjbciXZnBmmW5r
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/75495-ediliziacrobatica-spa_double-digit-growth-in-the-first-half-of-2022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2022 126 M 127 M -
Résultat net 2022 14,4 M 14,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 7,85 M 7,91 M -
PER 2022 7,83x
Rendement 2022 3,61%
Capitalisation 110 M 111 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,81x
VE / CA 2023 0,69x
Nbr Employés 935
Flottant 25,9%
Graphique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 13,86 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 85,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Sara Cervetto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.-21.03%111
SWECO AB (PUBL)-32.26%3 904
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-16.38%1 790
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED15.92%1 585
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.15.31%981
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-3.48%908