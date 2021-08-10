Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA: JULY CLOSES STRONG, SALES SKYROCKET +348% AND CREATE NEW JOBS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

Genoa, 9 August 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of July 2021 with an excep- tional result, an increase in services sold of +348%, equal to €17,596 million, compared to July 2020 when it stood at €3,929 million

The company's progressive growth is also evident when analysing the data from the first seven months of the year and comparing them with the same period of the previous year. Indeed, the value of the services sold, amounting to more than €72 million, is up 300% from €18 million in 2020.

Moreover, the parent company EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. reached a total of 935 employees in Italy at 31 July 2021 compared to 664 at 31 July 2020. Considering also the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas and franchises, the Group reached a total workforce of 1,223.

EdiliziAcrobatica France also saw its value of production grow by 25%, from €1,727 million at 31 July 2020 to the current €2,020 million. Finally, on the employment front, human re- sources increased by 21 units to 71.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, commented, “Once again we've closed a month with triple-digit growth, confirming the trend that distinguishes our business model and that allows us to look to the future with renewed determination as we strive towards increasingly challenging objectives”.

