Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: +51% CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION REVENUES IN 2022 CONFIRMING CONTINUED GROWTH THAT IS NOW ALSO EVIDENT IN OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

Consolidated production revenues +51%, equal to €148.1 million compared to €98.1 million in 2021, of which: Production revenues in Italy +42.2% with €134.7 million compared to €94.7 million in 2021 Production revenues in France +29.4% with €4.4 million compared to €3.4 million in 2021 Production revenues in Spain +279% with €838 thousand compared to €221 thousand in 2021 Energy Acrobatica, rising to €8.2 million compared to €650 thousand in 2021

Proposed distribution of an additional dividend for 2021 equal to €0.80 per share

Genoa, 15 February 2023 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the "Company" or "EDAC"), a company specialised in external renovation works, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth in Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that today the Board of Directors took note of the unaudited pre-closing consolidated production revenues for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Consolidated production revenues for 2022 amounted to €148.1 million compared to €98.1 million in the previous year, an increase of 51% year-on-year. In Italy, the Company's top market, production revenues grew by 42.2% in 2022, from €94.7 million in 2020 to €134.7 million.

The Company also confirmed its expansion in the French and Spanish markets thanks to the results of the subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas, which in 2022 recorded growth of 29.4% year-on-year, rising from €3.4 million in 2021 to €4.4 million in 2022, and the results of the subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica Iberica Sl, which in 2022 recorded growth of 279% year-on-year, rising from €221 thousand in 2021 to €838 thousand.

The subsidiary Energy Acrobatica, in its second year of operation, also proved to be a strong contributor to the Group's growth, rising from €650 thousand in 2021 to €8.2 million.

As at 31 December 2022, the number of direct Italian branches reached 83, six more than the 77 as at 31 December 2021.

In terms of personnel, as at 31 December 2022 the Group reached a total workforce of 1,709 human resources (+22.7%), compared to 1,392 people at 31 December 2021.

Taking into account the positive results confirmed by the consolidated production revenues reported as at 31 December 2022 and the positive outlook for 2023, in order to further solidify the relationship of trust with the Company's investors with a view to remunerating the capital they have invested, the Board of Directors resolved to convene the Shareholders' Meeting on 21 March 2023 on first call, on 22 March 2023 on second call if necessary, to resolve on the proposal for the distribution of a dividend, to be considered ordinary for purposes of the stock exchange as it applies to the financial results as at 31 December 2021.

The Board of Directors therefore proposed that a dividend of €0.80 be distributed for each of the 8,235,685 ordinary shares representing the share capital, net of those held in the portfolio on the ex-date (as of today's date, this number is 27,190 shares), out of the "2021" retained earnings reserve, for a maximum market value of €6,588,548, and therefore to pay the aforementioned dividend on 29 March 2023, with ex-date coinciding with 27 March 2023 and record date coinciding with 28 March 2023.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO and Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. commented: “All indicators confirm EdiliziAcrobatica's significant growth in Italy, France and Spain, as well as that of the subsidiary EnergyAcrobatica in its second year of operation. The numbers speak for themselves: a 50% increase in the Group's consolidated production revenues. But what I'm most proud of is knowing that these 2022 numbers are the result of more than 1,700 people who have all done their part to contribute to the company's growth. EdiliziAcrobatica's constant commitment to and investments in training and developing its human resources are clearly evident in this performance, which once again demonstrates how our business model, wherever we decide to ‘export‘ it or apply it, is successful because it puts the well-being of the people of the Group before all else. And this also translates into a significant benefit for the investors who believe in our Group. Based on the experience I've acquired in the 29 years since I founded EdiliziAcrobatica, this is the only way to grow in an ethical, sustainable and constant way and to build a true People Company”.

