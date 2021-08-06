Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: PRELIMINARY DATA FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2021 SHOW STRONG GROWTH

Genoa, 3 August 2021 – Riccardo Iovino, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. ("Company" or "EDAC"), informed the Board of Directors meeting today of the preliminary figures for the first half of 2021 relating to the Company's sales and performance.

Revenues for the first half amounted to approximately €37.5 million, an increase of 113.3% compared to the corresponding figure of the previous year, equal to €17.6 million.

“As I have already noted”, Riccardo Iovino recalls, “the development of our business in Italy has certainly been favoured by incentives such as the 90% Fac?ade Bonus included in the Relaunch Decree, which aims to encourage building improvement and safety works”.

Moreover, the Company also saw a positive trend in the total volume of services provided in Italian construction sites, which saw an increase of approximately 127.1%. Riccardo Iovino further observed: “This result is another confirmation of how the business model of EdiliziAcrobatica can be effective even in a complex and delicate moment such as the one we're experiencing now, with a period of initial uncertainty caused by the pandemic in the first months of 2021. An uncertainty that never prevented us from continuing to create value for our internal and external customers. In contrast to the indiscriminate redundancies of other businesses, EdiliziAcrobatica has continued to hire personnel, thus contributing to the Italian economy".

Moreover, the Company also saw a positive trend in the total volume of services provided to Italian construction sites by its franchise network, which enjoyed a result of €9.7 million, an increase of 94% compared to the previous period, equal to €5 million.

As at 30 June, direct job sites in Italy numbered 69, with an increase of 10 compared to 59 as at 31 December 2020.

As for the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas, revenues from sales and services recorded by the company in the first half of 2021 amounted to €1.7 million, an increase of 21.4% compared to the corresponding figure of the previous year, which amounted to €1.4 million.

In France the Group reached 74 employees in the cities of Lyon, Narbonne, Toulouse, Perpignan, Nice, Montpellier and Marseille.

This press release is available on the company's website at: www.ediliziacrobatica.com.

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : yGlwY8mYYWmbx5qdlZVrm2RlZppjmZOXamKcmGGdZZfJnJqVxpdibZ3JZnBhm2xt

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/70677-press-release_-preliminary-data-for-the-first-six-months-of-2021-show-strong-growth.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2021 ActusNews