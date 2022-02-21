Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A. STELLAR RESULTS IN 2021 THANKS ALSO TO STATE INCENTIVES: REVENUES UP AND NATIONAL NETWORK CONSOLIDATED

Consolidated revenue +119.5%, equal to €98.1 million compared to €44.7 million in 2020

Revenue in Italy +126.9% with €94.7 million compared to €41.7 million in 2020

Italian branches now up to 77 (+18 compared to 2020)

Genoa, 15 February 2022 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the "Company" or "EDAC"), a company specialised in external renovation works, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth in Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that today the Board of Directors took note of the unaudited pre-closing consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Consolidated revenues for 2021 amounted to €98.1 million compared to €44.7 million in the previous year, an increase of 119.5% year-on-year. In Italy, the Company's top market, revenues grew by 126.9% in 2021, from €41.7 million in 2020 to €94.7 million. The Company continued to see excellent growth in the final three months of 2021, confirming the trend of the year's previous quarters.

The exceptional results achieved in Italy were also favoured by the introduction of the 90% Façade Bonus incentive included in the Relaunch Decree to stimulate building improvement works. The increase has consequently made it possible to expand the Company's operational network throughout the country.

The Company also confirmed its expansion in the French market thanks to the results of the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica Sas, which in 2021 recorded growth of 9.7% year-on-year, rising from €3.1 million in 2020 to €3.4 million in 2021.

The number of direct Italian branches reached 77 as at 31 December 2021, up by 18 compared to 59 on 31 December 2020.

In terms of personnel, as at 31 December 2021 the Group reached a total workforce of 1,392 human resources (+33.7%) - compared to 1,041 people at 31 December 2020, of which 77 in France in the cities of Lyon, Narbonne, Toulouse, Perpignan, Nice, Montpellier and Marseille. There was a significant increase of approximately 37% in the number of employees at the parent company EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., which employed 1,048 people at 31 December 2021, over 280 more than at 31 December 2020.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO and Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. commented: "I'm very proud of the results achieved in 2021. During the financial year our Group enjoyed record revenues, more than double those of 2020. We have been able to capitalise on the opportunities arising from the incentives provided by the government to support our industry, and have been able to meet the needs of hundreds of new customers every day despite the restrictions and difficulties imposed by the pandemic. Among the keys to this success I would like to mention the commitment and dedication of our human resources, without whom it would not have been possible to achieve results of this magnitude, but also the solidity of a business model that has shown great potential for growth both in our country and abroad. Indeed, in Italy it has greatly expanded its network and operations nationwide, also thanks to the façade bonus”.

***

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has around 1400 employees and more than 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible to tourists even during restoration and maintenance works. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with € 44.7 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : yG2facqcZ5iUnWqdZZxlbmNkaGxjxWaYmmWax5RwZJzJmmlpmmhlbcjIZnBkmGZv

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/73319-2022.02.15-edac_ricavi-al-31-dicembre-2021-def-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2022 ActusNews