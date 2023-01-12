Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Italie
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Borsa Italiana  -  17:35:14 12/01/2023
15.98 EUR   +1.40%
08:40Futures en hausse ; marchés pour une hausse de 25 pb de la Fed
AN
11/01Milan tout dans le vert ; Saipem souffre sur le Mib
AN
11/01Mib monte à 25 400 ; Hera prend la tête du classement
AN
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA: THE VALUE OF CONTRACTS SIGNED CONTINUES TO GROW

12/01/2023 | 19:30
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genoa, 11 January 2023 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of December 2022 by posting another result in keeping with the trend it has accustomed us to, which led to a 17.35% increase in the number of contracts signed from January to December 2022, rising to €142 million compared to the €121 million of 2021.

In terms of internal growth, the Group reached a total of 1,709 employees at 31 December 2022, compared with 1,390 at 31 December 2021. 

The Italian franchise network also saw significant results with its €40 million in contracts signed in 2022, confirming the already excellent numbers achieved in 2021, despite the partial slowdown in the mechanism for assigning tax bonuses to the banking system.

The value of the contracts signed by EdiliziAcrobatica France in the 12 months of 2022 was €5 million, up 25% from €4 million in 2021.

The Spanish EA Iberica recorded €950 thousand of contracts signed in its first year of business.

Finally, with regard to Energy Acrobatica, we note that contracts for an amount of €38 million were stipulated in 2022.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder, noted that "For EdiliziAcrobatica, 2022 was yet another year that ended with an absolutely positive balance sheet. At this point we are used to seeing double-digit performance, but the 17.35% growth in contracts signed in the last 12 months is a source of great pride for the Group as it arrives at a period of serious crisis in the industry, which, aside from state incentives, has had to deal with high energy prices and the difficulty of finding raw materials. Added to this is the situation of international instability caused by the war in Ukraine, whose influence was felt in incisive, unpredictable ways in the financial markets, which nonetheless once again demonstrated great confidence in EdiliziAcrobatica. The 2023 that awaits us therefore begins auspiciously as the company will continue to grow over the coming months by opening in new markets outside Europe, proposing our business model and adapting it as needed to the territories that we have identified as the most receptive to our technology".


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mWppk5hnY5qdlp2flZqam5SXappjlmeZbpSZxGVslpecZ3KSm25ml8jIZnBplWlm
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/78040-ediliziacrobatica-spa_the-value-of-contracts-signed-continues-to-grow.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2023 ActusNews
Toute l'actualité sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
08:40Futures en hausse ; marchés pour une hausse de 25 pb de la Fed
AN
11/01Milan tout dans le vert ; Saipem souffre sur le Mib
AN
11/01Mib monte à 25 400 ; Hera prend la tête du classement
AN
11/01Mib haussier ; le pétrole démarre bien
AN
11/01EdiliziAcrobatica clôture l'année avec 17% de contrats en plus
AN
2022Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : DILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: CONSOLIDATED Q3 REVENUES OF EUR 37 MIL..
AT
2022Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : Ediliziacrobatica publishes its sustainability report: respect ..
AT
2022EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
2022Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: CONSOLIDATED REVENUES +98.1% IN H1 20..
AT
2022Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : Ediliziacrobatica: double-digit growth in the first half of 202..
AT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 130 M 139 M -
Résultat net 2022 18,5 M 19,9 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 10,1 M 10,9 M -
PER 2022 6,93x
Rendement 2022 4,06%
Capitalisation 129 M 139 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,92x
VE / CA 2023 0,81x
Nbr Employés 942
Flottant 25,3%
Graphique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 15,76 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 60,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.0.00%139
SWECO AB (PUBL)14.27%3 905
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.0.04%2 111
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.50%1 613
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-3.04%846
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.0.26%765