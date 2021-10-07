Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Italie
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA: TRIPLE-DIGIT GROWTH CONTINUES IN SEPTEMBER WITH CONTRACTS UP +139%

07/10/2021 | 15:35
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genoa, 5 October 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of September 2021 with another exceptional result, an increase of 139% in contracts signed, equal to €16,266 million, compared to €6,812 million in 2020.

The company's progressive growth is also evident in the figures of the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of last year. Indeed, the value of the contracts signed, amounting to €97.047 million, is up around 268% compared to €26.361 million in 2020.

Moreover, as at 30 September 2021 – including the resources of the new Company located in Barcelona – the Group reached a total of 1,267 employees compared to 1,003 in September 2020, an increase of 26.3%.

EdiliziAcrobatica France confirmed its positive trend, seeing a 25% increase in the total value of contracts signed from January to September 2021.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., remarked that "The growth that we have seen in 2021 and highlighted in the half-yearly financial report continued through September. Now, driven by the absolute excellence of these numbers, we are preparing to face the last quarter of the year, confident in the trust that customers have placed in us and in our work".


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : m3CaYptmZJedmZ1saZxsZ2Jjb25lkpTKm5SVnGNpl57HampoyWeXbpSeZnBimWZm
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/71410-ediliziacrobtaica_triple-digit-growth-continues-in-september.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
04/10EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Closing of the third and final exercise period for 2018-2021 ed..
AN
29/09EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica s.p.a.: the board approves the half-yearly fi..
AN
10/08EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: july closes strong, sales skyrocket +348% an..
AN
06/08EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: PRELIMINARY DATA FOR THE FIRST SIX MO..
AN
30/07EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Weekly announcement of the purchase of own shares
AN
23/07EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica continues its revolution in the construction ..
AN
20/07EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Weekly announcement of the purchase of own shares
AN
06/07EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: june closes strong with sales +410%
AN
28/06EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: the general shareholders’ meeting approves t..
AN
21/06EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica confirme son éligibilité au projet pea-pme
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 71,2 M 82,2 M -
Résultat net 2021 3,46 M 3,99 M -
Dette nette 2021 9,85 M 11,4 M -
PER 2021 44,5x
Rendement 2021 1,71%
Capitalisation 155 M 179 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,31x
VE / CA 2022 1,83x
Nbr Employés 1 300
Flottant 100%
Graphique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,35 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -25,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Chairman
Simone Muzio Director & Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Eva Consolo Head-Administration
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.266.48%179
SWECO AB (PUBL)-10.40%5 488
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-32.80%2 615
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.27.13%1 540
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD0.27%1 513
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.-26.09%1 275