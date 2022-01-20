Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Italie
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.: Calendar of corporate events for the year 2022 and adoption of an Organisation Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001

20/01/2022 | 14:20
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genoa, 18 January 2022 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the “Company” or “EDAC”), a company specialised in construction such as maintenance and renovation of buildings and other architectural structures using double safety ropes, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), has announced the dates for the main events of the 2022 financial calendar:

  • 15 February 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of reve- nues as at 31 December 2021 – not audited.

  • 29 March 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the Company's draft financial statements and the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

  • 28 April 2022: first call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 De- cember 2021.

  • 29 April 2022: second call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 De- cember 2021.

  • 5 May 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first quarter of 2022 – not audited.

  • 4 August 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first half of 2022 – not audited.

  • 26 September 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the consoli- dated half-yearly report as at 30 June 2022 – voluntarily audited.

  • • 7 November 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of reve- nues for the third quarter of 2022 – not audited.

    The calendar of the 2022 corporate events is available online at https://ediliziacrobatica.com.

    Any changes will be promptly announced to the market.

    The Board of Directors also resolved to adopt an Organisation, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 as per the text prepared by the consultants appointed for this purpose (LCA Law Firm) in order to allow the Company to benefit from the exemption from the “administrative” liability of companies and public economic entities for certain crimes committed (or attempted) in the interest or to the benefit of such entities by persons who hold de facto or otherwise representative, administrative and/or management positions within the company's organisation, as well as by those who are subject to the supervision and/or control thereof.

    In order to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of the Model, it also appointed a Supervisory Board with an annual term of office consisting of Ms Martina Pegazzano, Ms Alessandra Balani and Ms Sara Cervetto, the latter an external professional expert in the field of corporate criminal liability.


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : x2qbYZ1ukpfHynGck5htbZOZbWeWkmiXaWKZlWVsl5nKamuWxZtiaZTIZnBjnWhp
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/72833-ediliziacrobatica-spa_calendar-of-2022-corp.-events-and-adoption-of-an-organisation-model-pursuant-dlg-231_01.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2022 ActusNews
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
14:20EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.: Calendar of corporate events for the ..
AN
14:15EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: 186.7% increase in contracts signed in 2021
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Press release ediliziacrobatica: 191% increase in contracts sig..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Notice of ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting publ..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: 206% increase in contracts signed in the fir..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A.: REVENUES GROW BY 142.6% IN THE THIRD ..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Intesa sanpaolo increases its revolving credit line to the edil..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica: triple-digit growth continues in september w..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Closing of the third and final exercise period for 2018-2021 ed..
AN
2021EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A. : Ediliziacrobatica s.p.a.: the board approves the half-yearly fi..
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 81,2 M 92,1 M -
Résultat net 2021 3,86 M 4,37 M -
Dette nette 2021 9,75 M 11,1 M -
PER 2021 35,7x
Rendement 2021 1,24%
Capitalisation 138 M 157 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,82x
VE / CA 2022 1,41x
Nbr Employés 782
Flottant -
Graphique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,30 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Eva Consolo Head-Administration
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.-1.42%157
SWECO AB (PUBL)-19.80%5 366
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.2.14%2 614
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-19.56%1 711
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD-8.68%1 409
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.19%1 344