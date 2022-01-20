Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.: Calendar of corporate events for the year 2022 and adoption of an Organisation Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001

15 February 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of reve- nues as at 31 December 2021 – not audited.

29 March 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the Company's draft financial statements and the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

28 April 2022: first call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 De- cember 2021.

29 April 2022: second call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 De- cember 2021.

5 May 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first quarter of 2022 – not audited.

4 August 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first half of 2022 – not audited.

26 September 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the consoli- dated half-yearly report as at 30 June 2022 – voluntarily audited.

• 7 November 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of reve- nues for the third quarter of 2022 – not audited.

The calendar of the 2022 corporate events is available online at https://ediliziacrobatica.com.

Any changes will be promptly announced to the market.

The Board of Directors also resolved to adopt an Organisation, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 as per the text prepared by the consultants appointed for this purpose (LCA Law Firm) in order to allow the Company to benefit from the exemption from the “administrative” liability of companies and public economic entities for certain crimes committed (or attempted) in the interest or to the benefit of such entities by persons who hold de facto or otherwise representative, administrative and/or management positions within the company's organisation, as well as by those who are subject to the supervision and/or control thereof.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of the Model, it also appointed a Supervisory Board with an annual term of office consisting of Ms Martina Pegazzano, Ms Alessandra Balani and Ms Sara Cervetto, the latter an external professional expert in the field of corporate criminal liability.