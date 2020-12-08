EFG International : Results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Attachments Original document

At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, EFG International's shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors, including the payment of the second instalment of the dividend for the financial year 2019 and the election of Ilan Hayim as a new member of the Board of Directors.