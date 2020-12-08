Connexion
EFG International AG    EFGN   CH0022268228

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

EFGN
EFG International : Results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

08/12/2020
At today's Extraordinary General Meeting, EFG International's shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors, including the payment of the second instalment of the dividend for the financial year 2019 and the election of Ilan Hayim as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 08 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2020 17:00:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 139 M 1 280 M 1 058 M
Résultat net 2020 102 M 115 M 94,8 M
Dette nette 2020 - - -
PER 2020 17,0x
Rendement 2020 4,99%
Capitalisation 1 805 M 2 030 M 1 676 M
Capi. / CA 2020 1,58x
Capi. / CA 2021 1,50x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 24,0%
Graphique EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Durée : Période :
EFG International AG : Graphique analyse technique EFG International AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,19 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,18 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,22%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Piergiorgio G. Pradelli Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anthony Fanconi Chairman
Martin Freiermuth Chief Operating Officer
Dimitris Ch. Politis Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bagnall Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG-3.29%2 030
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.62%169 866
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.49%61 923
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%56 786
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.13.74%56 199
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.64%47 013
