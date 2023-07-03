Important : Avant d'exercer votre choix, veuillez prendre connaissance des instructions situées au verso - Important : Before selecting please refer to instructions on reverse side
Quelle que soit l'option choisie, noircir comme ceci la ou les cases correspondantes, dater et signer au bas du formulaire - Whichever option is used, shade box(es) like this, date and sign at the bottom of the form
JE DÉSIRE ASSISTERÀCETTE ASSEMBLÉE et demande une carte d'admission : dater et signer au bas du formulaire /I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETINGand requestan admission card:date and sign atthebottomofthe form
EGIDE
Société anonyme au capital de 5 173 434 € Siège social : Site Sactar - 84500 BOLLENE 338 070 352 RCS AVIGNON
ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE Jeudi 13 juillet 2023 à 10:30
Combined General Meeting Thursday 13 July, 2023 at 10:30 am
Hôtel IBIS - Paris Gare de Lyon Diderot, 31bis boulevard Diderot 75012 Paris
Identifiant - Account
Vote simple
Nominatif
Single vote
[
[ Vote double
Nombre d'actions
Registered
Number of shares
Porteur
Double vote
Bearer
Nombre de voix - Number of voting rights
JE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE / I VOTE BY POST
Sur les projets de
Cf. au verso (2) - See reverse (2)
résolutions non agréés, je
vote en noircissant la case
correspondant à mon choix.
Je vote OUI à tous les projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le Conseil d'Administration
On the draft resolutions not
ou le Directoire ou la Gérance, à l'EXCEPTION de ceux que je signale en noircissant comme ceci
approved, I cast my vote by
l'une des cases "Non" ou "Abstention". / I vote YES all the draft resolutions approved by the Board
shading the box of my
of Directors, EXCEPT those indicated by a shaded box, like this , one of the boxes "No" or "Abs".
choice.
JE DONNE POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE
Cf. au verso (3)
I HEREBY GIVE MY PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL MEETING
See reverse (3)
JE DONNE POUVOIR À : Cf. au verso (4)
pour me représenter à l'Assemblée
I HEREBY APPOINT: See reverse (4)
to represent me at the above mentioned Meeting
M. Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale / Mr, Mrs or Miss, Corporate Name
Adresse / Address
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
A
B
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Abs. C
D
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
Abs.
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
E
F
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
31
34
36
37
38
39
Abs.
32
33
35
40
G
H
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
44
46
47
48
49
Abs.
41
42
43
45
50
J
K
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
Abs.
Si des amendements ou des résolutions nouvelles étaient présentées en assemblée, je vote NON sauf si je signale un autre choix en noircissant la case correspondante : In case amendments or new resolutions are proposed during the meeting, I vote NO unless I indicate another choice by shading the corresponding box:
- Je donne pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale. / I appoint the Chairman of the general meeting .........................................................................................
- Je m'abstiens. / I abstain from voting .....................................................................................................................................................................................................
- Je donne procuration [cf. au verso renvoi (4)] à M., Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale pour voter en mon nom .........................................................................................
I appoint [see revenerse (4)] Mr, Mrs ou Miss, Corporate to vote on my behalf ....................................................................................................................................
Pour être pris en considération, tout formulaire doit parvenir au plus tard :
To be considered, this completed form must be returned no later than:
sur 1ère convocation / on 1st notification
sur 2ème convocation / on 2nd notification
Pour les titres au porteur, les présentes instructions doivent être transmises à votre banque.
CAUTION: if it is about bearer securities, the present instructions will be valid only if they are directly returned to your bank.
Nom, prénom, adresse de l'actionnaire (les modifications de ces informations doivent être adressées à l'établissement concerné
et ne peuvent être effectuées à l'aide de ce formulaire). Cf au verso (1)
Surname, first name, address of the shareholder (Change regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution,
no change can be made using this proxy form).See reverse (1)
Date & Signature
- la banque /by the bank
- la société / by the company
10/07/2023 (jusqu'à minuit/until Midnight)
Merci de privilégier la communication par email /Thank you for communicating by email: assemblee@fr.egide-group.com
- Si le formulaire est renvoyé daté et signé mais qu'aucun choix n'est coché (carte d'admission / vote par correspondance / pouvoir au président / pouvoir à mandataire), cela vaut automatiquement pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale »
'If the form is returned dated and signed but no choice is checked (admission card / postal vote / power of attorney to the President / power of attorney to a representative), this automatically applies to the President of the General Meeting'
