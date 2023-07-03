ATTENTION :

Important : Avant d'exercer votre choix, veuillez prendre connaissance des instructions situées au verso - Important : Before selecting please refer to instructions on reverse side

Quelle que soit l'option choisie, noircir comme ceci la ou les cases correspondantes, dater et signer au bas du formulaire - Whichever option is used, shade box(es) like this, date and sign at the bottom of the form

JE DÉSIRE ASSISTERÀCETTE ASSEMBLÉE et demande une carte d'admission : dater et signer au bas du formulaire /I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETINGand requestan admission card:date and sign atthebottomofthe form