ETFs positionnés sur EHEALTH, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Insurance ETF - USD-2.71%1.86%Etats UnisActions - Services financiers
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-0.69%0.70%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.93%0.39%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.36%0.38%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.90%0.17%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.12%0.14%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 162%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 78,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 28,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EHEALTH, INC.-20.61%1 964
AON PLC-5.70%45 501
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-0.31%25 940
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.12.76%20 560
BROWN & BROWN, INC.16.74%13 035
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED0.29%2 170
