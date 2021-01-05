|
Eiffage : Programme de rachat d'actions
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 21/12/2020 au 25/12/2020
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|
Nom de
|
Code Identifiant de
|
Jour de la
|
Code identifiant
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré moyen
|
Marché (MIC Code)
|
de l'instrument
|
journalier (en
|
journalier d'acquisition des
|
l'émetteur
|
l'émetteur
|
transaction
|
financier
|
nombre d'actions)
|
actions *
|
|
|
|
|
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
50
|
75,00
|
CHIX
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
50
|
75,00
|
TRQX
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
2 661
|
74,95
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
|
|
TOTAL
|
2 761
|
74,95
|
Détail transaction par transaction
|
Nom de
|
Code Identifiant de
|
Nom du PSI
|
l'émetteur
|
l'émetteur
|
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
|
Jour/heure de la
|
Code identifiant
|
Prix
|
Code identifiant du PSI
|
de l'instrument
|
transaction (CET)
|
Unitaire
|
|
financier
|
|
|
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:06:34
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:08:18
|
FR0000130452
|
74,86
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:53:41
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:53:55
|
FR0000130452
|
74,94
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:56:23
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,92
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
Devise
|
Quantité
|
achetée
|
|
EUR
|
123
|
EUR
|
94
|
EUR
|
50
|
EUR
|
50
|
EUR
|
70
|
EUR
|
104
|
EUR
|
1 000
|
EUR
|
79
|
EUR
|
91
|
EUR
|
100
|
EUR
|
238
|
EUR
|
228
|
EUR
|
47
|
EUR
|
203
|
EUR
|
284
|
Code
|
Numéro de
|
|
identifiant
|
référence de la
|
Objectif du rachat
|
marché
|
transaction
|
|
XPAR
|
00250283358EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250283917EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
CHIX
|
00250284199EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
TRQX
|
00250284198EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250284200EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250284201EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250326052EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250326119EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250326740EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327007EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327012EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327013EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327014EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327015EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
|
XPAR
|
00250327016EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
Statement of transactions in own shares from Décembre 21, 2020 to Décembre 25, 2020
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code of issuer
|
Day of
|
Identification code of
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
transaction
|
financial instrument
|
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
21/12/20
|
FR0000130452
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|
|
|
TOTAL
Details per transaction
|
Aggregated daily
|
Daily weighted average price of
|
volume (in number
|
of shares)
|
the purchased shares *
|
75,00
|
50
|
50
|
75,00
|
2 661
|
74,95
|
2 761
|
74,95
Market (MIC Code)
CHIX
TRQX
XPAR
Number of Transactions
1
1
13
|
|
|
Name of
|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer
|
Investment
|
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Services
|
|
|
|
Provider
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
EIFFAGE
|
969500OQXKE5WDM9M994
|
Exane SA
|
Identification code of
|
Day/time of
|
Identification
|
Price per
|
Investment Services
|
code of financial
|
transaction (CET)
|
transaction
|
Provider
|
instrument
|
|
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:06:34
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:08:18
|
FR0000130452
|
74,86
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 09:09:18
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:53:41
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:53:55
|
FR0000130452
|
74,94
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:56:23
|
FR0000130452
|
75,00
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,92
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020 11:57:11
|
FR0000130452
|
74,90
|
Currency
|
Acquired volume
|
EUR
|
123
|
EUR
|
94
|
EUR
|
50
|
EUR
|
50
|
EUR
|
70
|
EUR
|
104
|
EUR
|
1 000
|
EUR
|
79
|
EUR
|
91
|
EUR
|
100
|
EUR
|
238
|
EUR
|
228
|
EUR
|
47
|
EUR
|
203
|
EUR
|
284
|
Market (MIC
|
Reference number
|
Purpose of buy back
|
Code)
|
of transaction
|
|
XPAR
|
00250283358EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250283917EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
CHIX
|
00250284199EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
TRQX
|
00250284198EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250284200EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250284201EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250326052EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250326119EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250326740EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327007EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327012EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327013EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327014EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327015EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
|
XPAR
|
00250327016EXPA1
|
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
Submission period Submission Date
Issuer name
EIFFAGE
EIFFAGE
EIFFAGE
21 to 25 DÉC. 2020
25-Déc.-2020
|
ISIN Code
|
Transaction
|
date
|
|
FR0000130452
|
2020.12.21
|
FR0000130452
|
2020.12.21
|
FR0000130452
|
2020.12.21
Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)
50
50
2 661
|
Daily weighted average
|
Platform
|
price of shares acquired
|
|
75,00
|
CHIX
|
75,00
|
TRQX
|
74,95
|
XPAR
|
Issuer name
|
ISIN
|
Intermediary
|
Intermediary Code
|
Transaction Date
|
Transaction
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Platform Code
|
Transaction
|
name
|
Time
|
reference number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:06:34
|
UTC
|
123
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250283358EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:08:18
|
UTC
|
94
|
74,86
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250283917EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:09:18
|
UTC
|
50
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
CHIX
|
00250284199EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:09:18
|
UTC
|
50
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
TRQX
|
00250284198EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:09:18
|
UTC
|
70
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250284200EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
08:09:18
|
UTC
|
104
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250284201EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:53:41
|
UTC
|
1 000
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250326052EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:53:55
|
UTC
|
79
|
74,94
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250326119EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:56:23
|
UTC
|
91
|
75,00
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250326740EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
100
|
74,92
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327007EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
238
|
74,90
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327012EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
228
|
74,90
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327013EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
47
|
74,90
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327014EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
203
|
74,90
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327015EXPA1
|
EIFFAGE
|
FR0000130452
|
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
21/12/2020
|
10:57:11
|
UTC
|
284
|
74,90
|
EUR
|
XPAR
|
00250327016EXPA1
