EIFFAGE

(FGR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/01 13:20:18
78.06 EUR   -0.15%
12:22EIFFAGE : Programme de rachat d'actions
PU
12:08EIFFAGE : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
PU
2020EIFFAGE : BlackRock passe sous les 5% du capital
CF
Eiffage : Programme de rachat d'actions

05/01/2021 | 12:22
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 21/12/2020 au 25/12/2020

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

Marché (MIC Code)

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

50

75,00

CHIX

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

50

75,00

TRQX

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

2 661

74,95

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

2 761

74,95

Détail transaction par transaction

EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Nom du PSI

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

financier

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:06:34

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:08:18

FR0000130452

74,86

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:53:41

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:53:55

FR0000130452

74,94

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:56:23

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,92

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

Devise

Quantité

achetée

EUR

123

EUR

94

EUR

50

EUR

50

EUR

70

EUR

104

EUR

1 000

EUR

79

EUR

91

EUR

100

EUR

238

EUR

228

EUR

47

EUR

203

EUR

284

Code

Numéro de

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

marché

transaction

XPAR

00250283358EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250283917EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

CHIX

00250284199EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

TRQX

00250284198EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250284200EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250284201EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250326052EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250326119EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250326740EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327007EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327012EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327013EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327014EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327015EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

XPAR

00250327016EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

Statement of transactions in own shares from Décembre 21, 2020 to Décembre 25, 2020

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Name of issuer

Identification code of issuer

Day of

Identification code of

(Legal Entity Identifier)

transaction

financial instrument

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

21/12/20

FR0000130452

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

Details per transaction

Aggregated daily

Daily weighted average price of

volume (in number

of shares)

the purchased shares *

75,00

50

50

75,00

2 661

74,95

2 761

74,95

Market (MIC Code)

CHIX

TRQX

XPAR

Number of Transactions

1

1

13

Name of

Name of issuer

Identification code issuer

Investment

(Legal Entity Identifier)

Services

Provider

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

Identification code of

Day/time of

Identification

Price per

Investment Services

code of financial

transaction (CET)

transaction

Provider

instrument

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:06:34

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:08:18

FR0000130452

74,86

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 09:09:18

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:53:41

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:53:55

FR0000130452

74,94

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:56:23

FR0000130452

75,00

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,92

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020 11:57:11

FR0000130452

74,90

Currency

Acquired volume

EUR

123

EUR

94

EUR

50

EUR

50

EUR

70

EUR

104

EUR

1 000

EUR

79

EUR

91

EUR

100

EUR

238

EUR

228

EUR

47

EUR

203

EUR

284

Market (MIC

Reference number

Purpose of buy back

Code)

of transaction

XPAR

00250283358EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250283917EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

CHIX

00250284199EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

TRQX

00250284198EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250284200EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250284201EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250326052EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250326119EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250326740EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327007EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327012EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327013EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327014EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327015EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

XPAR

00250327016EXPA1

Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes

Submission period Submission Date

Issuer name

EIFFAGE

EIFFAGE

EIFFAGE

21 to 25 DÉC. 2020

25-Déc.-2020

ISIN Code

Transaction

date

FR0000130452

2020.12.21

FR0000130452

2020.12.21

FR0000130452

2020.12.21

Daily total volume

(in number of

shares)

50

50

2 661

Daily weighted average

Platform

price of shares acquired

75,00

CHIX

75,00

TRQX

74,95

XPAR

Issuer name

ISIN

Intermediary

Intermediary Code

Transaction Date

Transaction

Time Zone

Volume

Price

Currency

Platform Code

Transaction

name

Time

reference number

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:06:34

UTC

123

75,00

EUR

XPAR

00250283358EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:08:18

UTC

94

74,86

EUR

XPAR

00250283917EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:09:18

UTC

50

75,00

EUR

CHIX

00250284199EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:09:18

UTC

50

75,00

EUR

TRQX

00250284198EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:09:18

UTC

70

75,00

EUR

XPAR

00250284200EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

08:09:18

UTC

104

75,00

EUR

XPAR

00250284201EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:53:41

UTC

1 000

75,00

EUR

XPAR

00250326052EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:53:55

UTC

79

74,94

EUR

XPAR

00250326119EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:56:23

UTC

91

75,00

EUR

XPAR

00250326740EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

100

74,92

EUR

XPAR

00250327007EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

238

74,90

EUR

XPAR

00250327012EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

228

74,90

EUR

XPAR

00250327013EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

47

74,90

EUR

XPAR

00250327014EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

203

74,90

EUR

XPAR

00250327015EXPA1

EIFFAGE

FR0000130452

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/12/2020

10:57:11

UTC

284

74,90

EUR

XPAR

00250327016EXPA1

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 11:21:00 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
