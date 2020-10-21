Vélizy-Villacoublay, 21 October 2020 18:15

Press release

Eiffage wins the contract to build Lidl's new headquarters in Châtenay-Malabry in a deal worth almost €140 million

Through its subsidiary Eiffage Construction, Eiffage recently won the contract with the distribution group Lidl to build its new headquarters in the LaVallée joint development zone in Châtenay-Malabry, in a deal worth almost €140 million. The joint development zone is managed by Eiffage Aménagement.

Designed by the architects Atelier M3, this 40,000-square-metre complex will include the new Lidl headquarters, a 3,000-square-metre retail space and 860 parking spaces.

Eiffage Énergie Systèmes will provide the expertise for the technical batches (high- and low-voltage electrical systems and HVAC) and the Eiffage Group subsidiary Goyer will install the façades.

The Lidl campus will accommodate 1,100 employees in four separate blocks: one seven-storey and two five-storey buildings, one of which will house the retail space, laid out around the central five- storey building. The complex will also be enhanced with 5,000 square metres of landscaped areas.

Works will begin in December 2020, with delivery of the retail space expected in the second half of 2022 and the offices due for completion in the second half of 2023.

The operation aims to acquire labels and certifications including BREEAM Excellent certification, NF HQE Non-residential Building - Excellent, and E3C1.

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised around the following business lines: construction, real estate and urban development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of more than 72,500 employees, Eiffage generated revenues of €18.1 billion in 2019, of which almost 26% was outside France.

About Eiffage Construction

Eiffage Construction incorporates the complementary business lines of urban planning, property development, construction, facility management and maintenance. The company is strongly established in France with 10 regional divisions, and also in Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Eiffage Construction generated revenues of €4.2 billion in 2019.

