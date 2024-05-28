Eiffage S.A. est le 5ème groupe européen de BTP et de concessions. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - construction et entretien d'infrastructures de transport et de génie civil (37,3%) : routes, autoroutes, ponts, voies ferrées, etc. Par ailleurs, le groupe produit et commercialise des granulats, des enrobés et des liants ; - conception, réalisation et maintenance d'installations de génie électrique, climatique et mécanique (26,3%) ; - construction et rénovation de bâtiments (18,9%) : habitations, bureaux, centres commerciaux, parkings, stades, prisons, hôpitaux, etc. En outre, Eiffage S.A. développe une activité de promotion immobilière ; - construction et gestion sous concession d'infrastructures et d'ouvrages d'art (17,4%) ; - autres (0,1%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (73,3%), Europe (24,6%) et autres (2,1%).

Secteur Construction et ingénierie