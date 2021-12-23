Eiffage S A : completes the acquisition of 35% of the A65 motorway (located South West of France) becoming its unique shareholder

Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 23, 2021 18:15

Press release

Eiffage completes the acquisition of 35% of the A65 motorway (located South West of France) becoming its unique shareholder

Eiffage closed the acquisition of 35% of the capital of A'liénor and 100% of the capital of Sanef Aquitaine. A'liénor is the concessionaire of the A65 motorway until 2067 (www.a65-alienor.com) and Sanef Aquitaine, becoming A'liénor Exploitation, is the company that holds the operation and maintenance contract. These acquisitions allow Eiffage to be the sole shareholder of A'liénor and its operator.

This investment of 223 millions of euro was financed by Eiffage from its available treasury.