SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Eiffage S A : completes the acquisition of 35% of the A65 motorway (located South West of France) becoming its unique shareholder

23/12/2021 | 18:37
Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 23, 2021 18:15

Press release

Eiffage completes the acquisition of 35% of the A65 motorway (located South West of France) becoming its unique shareholder

Eiffage closed the acquisition of 35% of the capital of A'liénor and 100% of the capital of Sanef Aquitaine. A'liénor is the concessionaire of the A65 motorway until 2067 (www.a65-alienor.com) and Sanef Aquitaine, becoming A'liénor Exploitation, is the company that holds the operation and maintenance contract. These acquisitions allow Eiffage to be the sole shareholder of A'liénor and its operator.

This investment of 223 millions of euro was financed by Eiffage from its available treasury.

Investor relations

Press contact

Xavier Ombrédanne

Sophie Mairé

Tel: + 33 (0)1 71 59 10 56

Tel: + 33 (0)1 71 59 10 62

e-mail:xavier.ombredanne@eiffage.com

e-mail: sophie.maire@eiffage.com

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 18 414 M 20 848 M -
Résultat net 2021 703 M 796 M -
Dette nette 2021 10 368 M 11 739 M -
PER 2021 12,3x
Rendement 2021 3,23%
Capitalisation 8 717 M 9 881 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,04x
VE / CA 2022 0,97x
Nbr Employés 72 700
Flottant 81,4%
Graphique EIFFAGE S.A.
Eiffage S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Eiffage S.A. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique EIFFAGE S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Cloture 87,84 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 109,99 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.11.13%9 881
VINCI9.81%57 519
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED44.92%34 732
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 597
FERROVIAL, S.A.17.39%21 797
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 779