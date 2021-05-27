Connexion
Eiffage S A : Programme de rachat d'actions

27/05/2021
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 17/05/2021 au 21/05/2021

EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen journalier

de l'instrument

journalier (en

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

d'acquisition des actions *

financier

nombre d'actions)

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

17/05/2021

FR0000130452

6

89,94

TQEX

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

17/05/2021

FR0000130452

535

89,97

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

541

89,97

Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Quantité

Code

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Prix Unitaire

Devise

identifiant

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

achetée

financier

marché

transaction

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:45:24

FR0000130452

90,00

EUR

154

XPAR

00265702805EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:46:12

FR0000130452

89,94

EUR

6

TQEX

00265703015EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:46:18

FR0000130452

89,94

EUR

60

XPAR

00265703054EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:46:18

FR0000130452

89,94

EUR

59

XPAR

00265703055EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:46:18

FR0000130452

89,94

EUR

36

XPAR

00265703056EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:46:18

FR0000130452

89,94

EUR

58

XPAR

00265703057EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:47:34

FR0000130452

89,98

EUR

40

XPAR

00265703301EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 09:47:34

FR0000130452

89,98

EUR

46

XPAR

00265703302EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500OQXKE5WDM9M994

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/05/2021 10:07:56

FR0000130452

89,96

EUR

82

XPAR

00265707055EXPA1 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 12:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
