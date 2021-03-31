Eiffage : Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'une offre publique d'achat simplifié, suivie le cas échéant d'un retrait obligatoire, visant les actions de la Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage au prix de 23,0 euro

Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'une offre publique d'achat simplifié, suivie le cas échéant d'un retrait obligatoire, visant les actions de la Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage au prix de 23,0 euro
Company Name
EIFFAGE
ISN
FR0000130452
Market
Euronext
Symbol
FGR
Source
EIFFAGE
Provider
Les Echos
Eiffage SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 19:14:06 UTC.