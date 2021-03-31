Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage SA    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE SA

(FGR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Eiffage : Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'une offre publique d'achat simplifié, suivie le cas échéant d'un retrait obligatoire, visant les actions de la Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage au prix de 23,0 euro

31/03/2021 | 21:15
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'une offre publique d'achat simplifié, suivie le cas échéant d'un retrait obligatoire, visant les actions de la Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage au prix de 23,0 euro
Subscribe

31 Mar 2021 20:01 CEST

Company Name

EIFFAGE

ISN

FR0000130452

Market

Euronext

Symbol

FGR

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_973097_2021_03_31_SMTPC_Communiqu__negotiations_final.pdf

Source

EIFFAGE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 19:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur EIFFAGE SA
21:15EIFFAGE  : Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'u..
PU
20:09EIFFAGE  : Annonce de négociations entre VINCI Concessions et Eiffage en vue d'u..
PU
14:55EIFFAGE  : lance les travaux de deux résidences Cazam
CF
12:16EIFFAGE  : Immobilier lance les travaux des nouvelles Résidences Services Senior..
PU
09:40CONSTRUCTION BOIS ET PAILLE  : découvrez le bioMOB, l'un des savoir-faire de Sav..
PU
30/03EIFFAGE  : Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel 2020
PU
30/03EIFFAGE  : BlackRock dépasse les 5% du capital
CF
29/03EIFFAGE  : Euro-Shelter, 1ère entreprise à s'installer sur le foncier acquis par..
PU
29/03FONDATION EIFFAGE ET RÉSEAU ETINCELL : Gérard Castegnaro, ancien collaborateur d..
PU
29/03EIFFAGE  : mobilisé pour les travaux de The First, à Bruxelles
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EIFFAGE SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 16 105 M 18 919 M -
Résultat net 2020 353 M 414 M -
Dette nette 2020 10 684 M 12 551 M -
PER 2020 24,2x
Rendement 2020 2,48%
Capitalisation 8 467 M 9 937 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,19x
VE / CA 2021 1,03x
Nbr Employés 72 500
Flottant 81,5%
Graphique EIFFAGE SA
Durée : Période :
Eiffage SA : Graphique analyse technique Eiffage SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EIFFAGE SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,02 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 86,94 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,22%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EIFFAGE SA9.99%10 113
VINCI8.65%58 580
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.82%32 631
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.53%27 217
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.44%20 291
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.77%19 065
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ