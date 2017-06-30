Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Elastic N.V.    ESTC   NL0013056914

ELASTIC N.V.

(ESTC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 05/01 16:26:01
143.845 USD   +1.69%
2020ELASTIC N.V. : publication des résultats semestriels
2020ELASTIC N.V. : publication des résultats trimestriels
2020ELASTIC N.V. : Le titre s'attaque à des niveaux pivots
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur ELASTIC N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Artemis US Smaller Companies I Acc GBPNON0.00%115.00%15.71M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur ELASTIC N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF...-3.45%1.98%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-3.49%0.73%Etats UnisActions
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD-3.67%0.67%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-2.25%0.62%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.44%0.09%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...0.69%0.06%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Cybersécurité : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
Graphique ELASTIC N.V.
Durée : Période :
Elastic N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Elastic N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 149,07 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 141,46 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,38%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELASTIC N.V.-3.20%12 364
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%1 645 844
ADOBE INC.-2.96%232 827
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.45%187 682
SAP SE-1.77%153 906
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.72%102 957
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ