Elecnor S A : signs EPC contract to build TransGrid's EnergyConnect project in Australia

Elecnor SA published this content on 08 June 2021

EnergyConnect will be Australia's biggest electricity interconnector built to date in the National Electricity Market and it will help to accelerate Australia's energy transition by connecting customers with more renewable generation. The project will also help to abate an estimated one million tonnes of carbon emissions each year contributing significantly to meeting Australia's climate change targets. Project EnergyConnect will build the critical electricity transmission infrastructure that will save NSW customers $180 million a year and create 1,500 new construction jobs in regional NSW.