    ENO   ES0129743318

ELECNOR, S.A.

(ENO)
  Rapport
Elecnor S A : signs EPC contract to build TransGrid's EnergyConnect project in Australia

08/06/2021 | 10:31
EnergyConnect will be Australia's biggest electricity interconnector built to date in the National Electricity Market and it will help to accelerate Australia's energy transition by connecting customers with more renewable generation. The project will also help to abate an estimated one million tonnes of carbon emissions each year contributing significantly to meeting Australia's climate change targets. Project EnergyConnect will build the critical electricity transmission infrastructure that will save NSW customers $180 million a year and create 1,500 new construction jobs in regional NSW.

Disclaimer

Elecnor SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 08:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur ELECNOR, S.A.
10:31ELECNOR S A  : signs EPC contract to build TransGrid's EnergyConnect project in ..
PU
03/06ELECNOR S A  : construira l'un des plus grands parcs solaires au Brésil pour Atl..
PU
08/02ELECNOR S A  : signe un accord de collaboration visant à favoriser l'insertion p..
PU
2020ELECNOR, S.A. : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
2020ELECNOR S A  : a réalisé un bénéfice de 55,9 millions d'euros pour la période de..
PU
2020ELECNOR S A  : construit un parc éolien de 50 MW au Mexique qui changera la matr..
PU
2020ELECNOR S A  : se voit attribuer le projet d'énergie solaire hybride avec batter..
PU
2020ELECNOR, S.A. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2019ELECNOR, S.A. : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
2019ELECNOR SA : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Recommandations des analystes sur ELECNOR, S.A.
Données financières
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 3,46%
Capitalisation 906 M 1 105 M -
Capi. / CA 2021 -
Capi. / CA 2022 -
Nbr Employés 18 092
Flottant 41,7%
Tendances analyse technique ELECNOR, S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,30 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 5,61%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,61%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,61%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rafael Martín de Bustamante Vega Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luís Alcíbar Head-Financial & Economic Department
Jaime Real de Asúa Arteche Non-Executive Chairman
José Martí Soler Head-Engineering Department
Isabel Dutilh Carvajal Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELECNOR, S.A.-2.73%1 105
VINCI15.43%65 556
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.95%30 043
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.58%21 904
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 322