EDF ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Goldman Sachs toujours positif

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 72 222 M 85 778 M - Résultat net 2021 2 710 M 3 218 M - Dette nette 2021 54 960 M 65 276 M - PER 2021 14,1x Rendement 2021 2,88% Capitalisation 34 787 M 41 202 M - VE / CA 2021 1,24x VE / CA 2022 1,24x Nbr Employés 161 203 Flottant 14,9% Graphique ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Baissière Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 19 Objectif de cours Moyen 13,70 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,23 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 64,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer Laurence Parisot Independent Director Claire Pédini Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -12.95% 41 202 NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.09% 42 979 SEMPRA ENERGY 5.05% 40 635 ENGIE -2.92% 34 791 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED 4.49% 30 770 E.ON SE 8.51% 30 372