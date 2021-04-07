Connexion
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 07/04 11:38:52
12.34 EUR   +9.93%
11:15EDF  : Morgan Stanley reste à Surpondérer
AO
10:25EDF ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
ZD
10:20BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris poursuit sur sa lancée
AW
EDF ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Goldman Sachs toujours positif

07/04/2021 | 10:25
Ajay Patel de chez Goldman Sachs considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 14.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 72 222 M 85 778 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 710 M 3 218 M -
Dette nette 2021 54 960 M 65 276 M -
PER 2021 14,1x
Rendement 2021 2,88%
Capitalisation 34 787 M 41 202 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,24x
VE / CA 2022 1,24x
Nbr Employés 161 203
Flottant 14,9%
Tendances analyse technique ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,70 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,23 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 64,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.95%41 202
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.09%42 979
SEMPRA ENERGY5.05%40 635
ENGIE-2.92%34 791
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED4.49%30 770
E.ON SE8.51%30 372
