EDF ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
Ajay Patel de chez Goldman Sachs considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 14.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
|Recommandations des analystes sur ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Données financières
|CA 2021
72 222 M
85 778 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
2 710 M
3 218 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
54 960 M
65 276 M
-
|PER 2021
|14,1x
|Rendement 2021
|2,88%
|Capitalisation
|
34 787 M
41 202 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,24x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,24x
|Nbr Employés
|161 203
|Flottant
|14,9%
|Graphique ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
13,70 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
11,23 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
64,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
22,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-27,8%
