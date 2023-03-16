France nuclear watchdog questions timing of some EDF reactors checks

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety
watchdog ASN said on Thursday power group EDF may have to stop
some of its reactors for corrosion checks earlier than currently
planned after new cracks were detected at three reactors this
month.
The ASN deputy chief, Julien Collet, said a revised
maintenance and repair plan presented by EDF after the discovery
of new problems at the Penly and Cattenom reactors "goes in the
right direction". But he added that the watchdog had doubts
about the timing of some of the additional checks envisaged
under the plan, particularly those scheduled for 2024.
"There are around five reactors where we still have
questions regarding the schedule," Collet said, without
identifying the reactors concerned.
EDF has been dogged by corrosion problems at several of
its reactors that first emerged at the end of 2021 and forced it
to shut down an unprecedented number of plants last year,
pushing nuclear output to a 34-year low.
Earlier this month, it revealed it had found new
corrosion-related cracks on the Penly 1 and Penly 2 reactors in
Normandy and the Cattenom 3 reactor in Moselle, leading the ASN
to request an updated maintenance plan.
On Thursday the ASN said EDF's revised strategy should
make it possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90%
of the repaired welds identified as priorities.
But it said that the recent discovery of "thermal
fatigue" defaults at Penly and Cattenom required further
analysis.
Thermal fatigue happens when very hot and cold water meet
inside pipes, causing the steel to dilate, contract and become
more fragile over time.
The ASN said it would pursue its dialogue with EDF to ensure
the envisaged schedule is appropriate.
The deputy director of EDF nuclear fleet, Regis Clement,
told reporters the group did not see a need to change its
forecasts for 2023 nuclear production at this stage.
Sources have told Reuters that EDF's plan for additional
checks on pipe weldings would incorporate them into
already-planned reactor stoppages so as to minimise additional
disruption.
That would allow EDF to maintain its 2023 power
production goal of between 300 Terawatt-hours (TWh) and 330 TWh
this year.
(Reporting by Bnejamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi
Editing by GV De Clercq)