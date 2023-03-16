France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety
watchdog ASN said on Thursday the discovery of a "thermal
fatigue" default at one of EDF nuclear plants required further
analysis.
The watchdog had earlier this month ordered the power giant
to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the
discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.
It said the group's the revised strategy would make it
possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the
repaired welds identified as priorities.
However it added that it would pursue its dialogue with the
company to ensure the envisaged schedule is appropriate.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi
Editing by GV De Clercq)