  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35:16 16/03/2023
11.83 EUR    0.00%
19:44Point de précision sur le phénomène de corrosion sous contrainte (CSC) détecté sur des portions de tuyauteries de circuits auxiliaires du circuit primaire principal de plusieurs réacteurs nucléaires
GL
19:18Edf-l’asn a demandé à edf de revoir sa stratégie de contrôle vis…
RE
19:16Edf-nouvelles détections de fissures sur des tuyauteries du syst…
RE
France nuclear watchdog seeks further analysis on EDF reactors flaw

16/03/2023 | 18:51
PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday the discovery of a "thermal fatigue" default at one of EDF nuclear plants required further analysis.

The watchdog had earlier this month ordered the power giant to revise its inspection and repair strategy following the discovery of three additional cracks on nuclear reactors.

It said the group's the revised strategy would make it possible to control, by the end of 2023, more than 90% of the repaired welds identified as priorities.

However it added that it would pursue its dialogue with the company to ensure the envisaged schedule is appropriate. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2023
