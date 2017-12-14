ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
SPDR MSCI Europe Utilities - EUR1.58%-0.49%-NC
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Utilities (DE) -...1.32%0.51%Europe
WisdomTree Battery Solutions - Acc - USD1%3.94%-Monde
BNP PARIBAS EASY ECPI GLOBAL ESG INFRASTRU...0.77%-0.69%-Monde
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Defensive A-...0.77%0.00%Europe
SPDR MSCI World Utilities - USD0.48%-0.51%-NC
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Value 1C - EUR0.48%-0.32%Europe
IShares Euro Total Market Value Large - EUR0.48%0.05%Europe
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.45%-0.55%France
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.45%-0.44%France
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) - EUR0.39%-0.14%Europe
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.37%-0.64%France
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate P...0.35%0.31%-Europe
IShares Global Utilities ETF - USD0.31%-0.37%Monde
SPDR MSCI World Value (Acc) - USD0.29%0.15%-NC
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Value A-dis - EUR0.29%-0.46%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Value (DR) - Dist - EUR0.28%-0.66%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Large Cap - EUR0.19%-0.04%Europe
Lyxor S&P Europe Paris-Aligned Climate (EU...0.17%0.26%-Europe
AMUNDI EURO ISTOXX CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED P...0.16%0.14%-Europe
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.15%0.03%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.15%0.04%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.15%0.09%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.15%-0.84%-Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.15%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.15%0.05%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.15%0.05%Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.15%0.23%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.15%0.07%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.15%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.15%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.15%0.13%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.15%0.46%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.15%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.15%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.15%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.15%0.28%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.15%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.15%0.67%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.15%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.15%-0.12%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.15%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.15%0.32%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.15%0.00%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.14%-1.71%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.12%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.12%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.12%0.11%Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - DR...0.1%0.10%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI Europe ex UK ex CW ...0.1%0.17%Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
