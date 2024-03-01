Action LLY ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Eli Lilly and Company

Actions

LLY

US5324571083

Produits pharmaceutiques

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 01/03/2024
776,8 USD +3,07 % Graphique intraday de Eli Lilly and Company +1,03 % +33,38 %
17:02 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : BofA Securities toujours positif ZM
15:06 Wall St s'apprête à ouvrir en demi-teinte après un rebond dû à l'IA et à l'atténuation de l'inflation RE

Graphique Eli Lilly and Company

Profil Société

Eli Lilly and Company figure parmi les principaux groupes pharmaceutiques mondiaux. Le CA par domaine thérapeutique se répartit comme suit : - endocrinologie (46,6%) : produits pour le traitement de l'ostéoporose, du diabète et des problèmes de croissance ; - oncologie (20,3%) ; - maladies immunitaires (11,8%) ; - neurologie (6,7%) : essentiellement médicaments destinés au traitement de la dépression et de la schizophrénie ; - autres (14,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (59,4%), Europe (16,9%), Japon (8,3%), Chine (5,9%) et autres (9,5%).
Secteur
Produits pharmaceutiques
Agenda
06/03/2024 - TD Cowen Health Care Conference - Fireside Chat
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Eli Lilly and Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
29
Dernier Cours de Cloture
753,7 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
760,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,86 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pharmacies - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Action Eli Lilly and Company
+33,38 % 678 Md
NOVO NORDISK A/S Action Novo Nordisk A/S
+21,89 % 530 Md
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Action Johnson & Johnson
+3,60 % 389 Md
MERCK & CO., INC. Action Merck & Co., Inc.
+17,07 % 322 Md
ABBVIE INC. Action AbbVie Inc.
+14,30 % 311 Md
ROCHE HOLDING AG Action Roche Holding AG
-4,29 % 211 Md
NOVARTIS AG Action Novartis AG
+6,43 % 207 Md
ASTRAZENECA PLC Action AstraZeneca PLC
-4,64 % 196 Md
PFIZER, INC. Action Pfizer, Inc.
-7,47 % 150 Md
AMGEN INC. Action Amgen Inc.
-2,61 % 147 Md
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Eli Lilly and Company - Nyse
  4. Actualités Eli Lilly and Company
  5. Eli Lilly and Company : BofA Securities toujours positif
