Eli Lilly and Company
Actions
LLY
US5324571083
Produits pharmaceutiques
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|776,8 USD
|+3,07 %
|+1,03 %
|+33,38 %
|17:02
|ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : BofA Securities toujours positif
|ZM
|15:06
|Wall St s'apprête à ouvrir en demi-teinte après un rebond dû à l'IA et à l'atténuation de l'inflation
|RE
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+33,38 %
|678 Md
|+21,89 %
|530 Md
|+3,60 %
|389 Md
|+17,07 %
|322 Md
|+14,30 %
|311 Md
|-4,29 %
|211 Md
|+6,43 %
|207 Md
|-4,64 %
|196 Md
|-7,47 %
|150 Md
|-2,61 %
|147 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Eli Lilly and Company - Nyse
- Actualités Eli Lilly and Company
- Eli Lilly and Company : BofA Securities toujours positif