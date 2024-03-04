Eli Lilly and Company figure parmi les principaux groupes pharmaceutiques mondiaux. Le CA par domaine thérapeutique se répartit comme suit : - endocrinologie (46,6%) : produits pour le traitement de l'ostéoporose, du diabète et des problèmes de croissance ; - oncologie (20,3%) ; - maladies immunitaires (11,8%) ; - neurologie (6,7%) : essentiellement médicaments destinés au traitement de la dépression et de la schizophrénie ; - autres (14,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (59,4%), Europe (16,9%), Japon (8,3%), Chine (5,9%) et autres (9,5%).

Secteur Produits pharmaceutiques