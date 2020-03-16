Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elior Group    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

(ELIOR)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 10/09 17:35:28
4.698 EUR   -2.13%
11:28Interview de Matthias Desmarais, Responsable de la recherche
17/08ELIOR : le titre pénalisé par des propos de broker
CF
17/08Tic-tac, tic-tac
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ELIOR GROUPETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.65%0.56%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.67%0.42%EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR2.96%0.01%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Tic-tac, tic-tac
Graphique ELIOR GROUP
Durée : Période :
Elior Group : Graphique analyse technique Elior Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,27 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 87,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-63.36%977
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.85%100 362
COMPASS GROUP PLC-33.73%29 080
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-18.74%11 506
SODEXO-38.84%11 124
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED34.71%3 995
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group