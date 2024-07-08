|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:36:05.317
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:36:04.687
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RUBIS
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:36:04.017
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:36:03.34
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:36:02.69
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:05.947
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:05.3
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:04.667
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:04.027
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:03.423
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T15:34:02.727
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:36:02.717
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE LOIRE DROME ARDECHE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:34:02.863
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ATLANTIQUE VENDEE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:32:02.757
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU NORD EST
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:30:02.797
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL FRANCHE COMTE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:28:02.817
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:24:03.473
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BANQUE POPULAIRE ALSACE LORRAINE CHAMPAGNE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T12:24:02.787
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE NORMANDIE
|Link
|2024-07-08T00:00:00
|2024-07-08T10:08:03.55
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|null
|2024-07-08T09:54:02.85
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|NHOA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:20:58.383
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:20:56.347
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:20:43.133
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:18:55.69
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:18:14.393
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:18:12.387
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:16:54.493
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:16:12.943
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:16:02.413
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:14:16.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:14:05.64
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:14:02.47
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:12:53.533
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:12:43.51
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:12:02.543
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:10:45.61
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:10:43.51
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:10:02.55
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:08:43.987
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:08:41.857
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:06:47.133
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:06:45.103
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:06:04.757
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:04:46.56
|undefined
|Communique
|AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:04:44.457
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:04:42.233
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-06T10:02:03.273
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:10:04.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CMA CGM
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:10:03.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:10:02.943
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:08:05.37
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:08:04.76
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:08:04.107
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:08:03.49
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:08:02.85
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:06:05.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:06:04.863
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:06:04.24
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:06:03.607
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:06:02.91
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:04:03.78
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T18:04:02.947
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T17:20:03.59
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T17:20:02.897
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T16:50:03.54
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T16:50:02.907
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T16:48:03.487
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T16:48:02.867
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T16:46:02.857
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:56:02.877
|Declarations
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:54:03.527
|Declarations
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T15:54:02.863
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:44:02.857
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:05.37
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALLOUREC
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:04.763
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:04.133
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:03.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:36:02.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:05.52
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:04.85
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:04.227
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALNEVA SE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:03.637
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T15:34:02.96
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:16:03.643
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:12:03.38
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:10:04.6
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL DE MAINE ANJOU ET BASSE NORMANDIE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:10:03.95
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:08:05.21
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:06:03.05
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AYVENS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T13:04:03.027
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DU CREDIT MUTUEL OCEAN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:56:03
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:52:03.017
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:46:03.003
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DE CREDIT MUTUEL
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:40:03.037
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOURAINE POITOU
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:28:02.977
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PROVENCE COTE D'AZUR
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:24:02.927
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE L'ANJOU ET DU MAINE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:12:03.03
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALSACE VOSGES
|Link
|null
|2024-07-05T12:04:03.087
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PARIS ILE-DE-FRANCE
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:34:03.51
|Declarations
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-05T00:00:00
|2024-07-05T10:34:02.867
|Declarations
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Elis SA published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 13:40:05 UTC.