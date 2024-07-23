Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:04.77 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:04.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:03.707 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:03.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:42:02.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:06.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:05.9 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:05.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:04.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:40:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T15:26:02.63 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:38:02.603 Declarations Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:36:03.16 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:36:02.617 Declarations Document VIVENDI SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:34:02.61 ObligationDepotOP Document ATLAND Link
null 2024-07-23T14:30:02.56 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T14:28:02.587 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
null 2024-07-23T14:16:03.917 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AXWAY SOFTWARE Link
null 2024-07-23T14:14:03.963 DocumentOperation Approbation AXWAY SOFTWARE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:14:02.56 Declarations Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:12:02.573 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:10:02.6 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:06:02.643 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T11:02:02.553 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:52:02.587 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:46:02.617 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:44:02.59 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-23T00:00:00 2024-07-23T10:42:02.603 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-07-23T10:06:15.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:20.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:18.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:04:16.18 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-23T10:02:03.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:12:01.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document POUJOULAT SA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:12:01.27 DeclarationDirigeants Document WAVESTONE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:03.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document STEF Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:03.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:02.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:01.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:10:01.2 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:03.9 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:03.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:02.883 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:02.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:01.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:08:01.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T18:06:01.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T17:06:01.217 Declarations Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T17:04:01.233 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T16:06:01.223 PreOffre Document LEXIBOOK Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T16:00:01.793 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T16:00:01.23 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:58:01.193 Declarations Document INVENTIVA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:56:01.24 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:38:03.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:38:02.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:38:01.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:38:01.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:36:03.41 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:36:02.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:36:02.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:36:01.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:36:01.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:34:03.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:34:02.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:34:01.75 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T15:34:01.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:38:44.047 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:38:43.513 Declarations Document WAVESTONE Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:38:42.99 Declarations Document INVENTIVA Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:52.93 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:52.413 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:51.907 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:51.4 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:50.907 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:50.407 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:49.89 DeclarationAchatVente Document AURES TECHNOLOGIES Link
2024-07-22T00:00:00 2024-07-22T11:22:49.343 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:47.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:45.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:43.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:42.18 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:40.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:38.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:36.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:34.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:32.647 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:30.77 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:28.887 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:27.003 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:25.077 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:20.33 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:15.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:13.763 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:11.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:10.083 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:08.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:06.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-22T11:22:03.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Elis SA published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 14:03:45 UTC.