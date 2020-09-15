Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Embracer Group AB (publ)    TH9A   SE0013121589

EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)

(TH9A)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 15/09 09:23:00
16.1 EUR   -1.17%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF Eurp Smlr Coms A Acc EURNON-7.00%2.00%3.51M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)
Durée : Période :
Embracer Group AB (publ) : Graphique analyse technique Embracer Group AB (publ) | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 186,00 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 163,20 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)138.13%6 921
NINTENDO CO., LTD.34.75%66 447
NETMARBLE CORPORATION98.59%12 640
CD PROJEKT S.A.53.92%10 929
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)130.57%6 921
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.52.82%5 066
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group