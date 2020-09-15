Fonds positionnés sur EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Schroder ISF Eurp Smlr Coms A Acc EUR NON -7.00% 2.00% 3.51M EUR









Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 186,00 SEK Dernier Cours de Cloture 163,20 SEK Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) 138.13% 6 921 NINTENDO CO., LTD. 34.75% 66 447 NETMARBLE CORPORATION 98.59% 12 640 CD PROJEKT S.A. 53.92% 10 929 EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) 130.57% 6 921 KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 52.82% 5 066