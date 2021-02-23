Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Embracer Group AB (publ)    EMBRAC B   SE0013121589

EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)

(EMBRAC B)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 23/02 16:37:39
234.7 SEK   -5.78%
2020FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Editeur de son propre succès
2020EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL) : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Prospective PNON7.00%61.00%0.9M EUR
DNCA Invest Archer Mid-Cap Europe I EURNON5.00%0.00%4.68M EUR
Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap BI EURNON10.00%67.00%4.78M EUR
UBS (Lux) ES Small Caps Europe EUR U-XNON6.00%81.00%6.41M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-2.43%0.05%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)
Durée : Période :
Embracer Group AB (publ) : Graphique analyse technique Embracer Group AB (publ) | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 280,78 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 249,10 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,26%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)26.70%12 911
NINTENDO CO., LTD.3.34%77 142
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-3.42%9 351
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.11%7 727
CD PROJEKT S.A.-6.04%7 022
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)2.00%4 275
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ