ETFs positionnés sur EMBRAER S.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD 5.95% 0.45% Brésil Actions HSBC MSCI EM LATIN AMERICA - USD 5.48% 0.28% Amérique latine Actions





Graphique EMBRAER S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 2,52 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,80 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 44,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 35,7% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) EMBRAER S.A. -63.11% 1 332 THE BOEING COMPANY -26.89% 133 551 AIRBUS SE -27.40% 89 872 TEXTRON INC. 6.95% 11 023 DASSAULT AVIATION -21.45% 9 255 AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 58.07% 6 622