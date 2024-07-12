Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T15:40:05.96 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T15:40:05.373 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T15:40:04.753 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EMEIS Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T15:40:04.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T14:48:03.29 Declarations Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T14:48:02.5 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
null 2024-07-12T11:48:02.6 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL PYRENEES GASCOGNE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:46:04.677 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE PERIGORD Link
null 2024-07-12T11:46:04.01 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CENTRE-EST Link
null 2024-07-12T11:46:03.32 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE NORMANDIE SEINE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:46:02.6 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL NORD MIDI-PYRENEES Link
null 2024-07-12T11:44:02.63 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CHARENTE-MARITIME DEUX-SEVRES Link
null 2024-07-12T11:42:03.997 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL BRIE PICARDIE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:42:03.317 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:42:02.627 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DE BRETAGNE AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2024-07-12T11:40:02.767 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSES DE CREDIT MUTUEL DU SUD-OUEST AFFILIEES AU CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2024-07-12T11:18:03.893 Prospectus Approbation ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES Link
null 2024-07-12T11:16:03.383 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:16:02.687 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2024-07-12T11:14:02.97 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot WAVESTONE Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T10:54:03.283 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T10:52:02.507 DeclarationAchatVente Document OSMOZIS Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T10:50:03.14 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T10:50:02.52 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-12T10:24:02.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-07-12T10:22:58.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:22:55.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:22:02.637 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:20:29.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:20:16.187 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-12T10:18:18.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:18:16.693 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-12T10:18:14.677 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-12T10:16:19.04 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-12T10:16:16.98 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-12T10:16:14.863 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-12T10:15:20.397 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-12T10:14:49.98 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:14:02.66 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:12:52.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:12:49.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:12:02.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:10:59.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:10:56.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:10:02.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:08:30.073 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:08:15.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:08:02.66 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-07-12T10:06:49.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-12T10:06:02.883 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-12T00:00:00 2024-07-12T08:54:03.253 PreOffre Document WEDIA Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:10:03.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document VAZIVA Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:10:02.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROLAND CORPORATE Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:10:01.797 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:08:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOUAX SCA Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:08:03.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:08:03.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:08:02.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:08:01.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:06:02.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T18:06:01.803 DeclarationDirigeants Document TRIGANO Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T16:02:01.85 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:58:01.797 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:44:01.823 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:42:04.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:42:03.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:42:02.447 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:42:01.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:40:05.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:40:03.86 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:40:03.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:40:02.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:00:02.423 Declarations Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T15:00:01.807 Declarations Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T14:58:02.633 Declarations Document CATANA GROUP Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T14:58:01.827 DeclarationAchatVente Document CLASQUIN Link
null 2024-07-11T13:56:01.973 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ACTICOR BIOTECH Link
null 2024-07-11T13:54:02.827 Prospectus Approbation VINCI Link
null 2024-07-11T13:54:02.123 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI Link
null 2024-07-11T13:52:01.953 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES SAVOIE Link
null 2024-07-11T13:50:01.963 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU MORBIHAN Link
null 2024-07-11T13:48:01.897 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CHAMPAGNE BOURGOGNE Link
null 2024-07-11T13:46:01.913 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DES COTES D'ARMOR Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T11:38:01.787 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
null 2024-07-11T10:08:15.79 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-11T10:08:02.007 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-11T10:06:48.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-11T10:06:46.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-11T10:04:52.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T10:04:51.813 Declarations Document INVENTIVA Link
null 2024-07-11T10:04:49.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T10:04:47.687 Declarations Document CLARIANE SE Link
null 2024-07-11T10:04:47.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T10:04:01.83 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-11T10:02:50.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-11T10:02:48.607 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-11T00:00:00 2024-07-11T10:02:47.823 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-11T10:02:02.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-10T00:00:00 2024-07-10T18:06:04.027 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICAPE HOLDING Link
2024-07-10T00:00:00 2024-07-10T18:06:03.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link

