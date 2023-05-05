Recherche avancée
    ACT   US29249E1091

ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ACT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 05/05/2023
23.75 USD   +7.03%
Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre

05/05/2023 | 21:03
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
21:03Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation n..
ZM
21:03Enact Holdings, Inc. : Opinion positive de Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
ZM
04/05Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières glissent en pr..
MT
04/05Transcript : Enact Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
04/05Enact Holdings : bénéfices ajustés et augmentation des ventes au 1er trim..
MT
03/05Enact Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 20..
CI
01/05Enact annonce une augmentation du dividende trimestriel, payable le 14 juin 2023
CI
17/04Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recommandation ne..
ZM
14/03Achat d'initié : Enact Holdings
MT
02/03Enact Holdings, Inc. nomme Jerome Upton au conseil d'administration
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 1 129 M - 1 025 M
Résultat net 2023 566 M - 513 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 6,34x
Rendement 2023 5,37%
Capitalisation 3 597 M 3 597 M 3 265 M
Capi. / CA 2023 3,19x
Capi. / CA 2024 3,04x
Nbr Employés 496
Flottant 18,4%
Tendances analyse technique ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 22,19 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rohit Gupta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hardin Dean Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dominic James Addesso Chairman
Brian Gould Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
John D. Fisk Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.-8.00%3 597
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.45%41 377
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.18%39 993
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-21.13%36 595
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.77%29 970
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.20.40%26 983
