Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre
|Toute l'actualité sur ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
|21:03
|Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation n..
|21:03
|Enact Holdings, Inc. : Opinion positive de Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
|04/05
|Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières glissent en pr..
|04/05
|Transcript : Enact Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
|04/05
|Enact Holdings : bénéfices ajustés et augmentation des ventes au 1er trim..
|03/05
|Enact Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 20..
|01/05
|Enact annonce une augmentation du dividende trimestriel, payable le 14 juin 2023
|17/04
|Enact Holdings, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recommandation ne..
|14/03
|Achat d'initié : Enact Holdings
|02/03
|Enact Holdings, Inc. nomme Jerome Upton au conseil d'administration
|Recommandations des analystes sur ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 129 M
-
1 025 M
|Résultat net 2023
566 M
-
513 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|6,34x
|Rendement 2023
|5,37%
|Capitalisation
3 597 M
3 597 M
3 265 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|3,19x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|3,04x
|Nbr Employés
|496
|Flottant
|18,4%
|Graphique ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ENACT HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|22,19 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|26,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|17,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs