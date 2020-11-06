Connexion
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

(EXK)
ETFs positionnés sur ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Global X Silver Miners ETF - USD13.46%1.19%MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...5.77%0.71%CanadaActions
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ...9.01%0.45%MondeActions
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners E...13.05%0.45%MondeActions
Vanguard MSCI International Small C...2.65%0.01%-MondeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,72 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,41 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,2%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.66.81%520
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-12.68%18 519
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED58.34%9 930
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.94%8 191
ALROSA-8.68%7 048
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.53.25%6 813
