Enel S.p.A. est le 1er producteur et distributeur d'électricité italien. L'activité s'organise essentiellement autour de 2 pôles : - vente d'électricité et de gaz naturel : 227,8 TWh d'électricité produits, 321,1 TWh d'électricité et 10,2 milliards de m3 de gaz naturel vendus en 2022. En outre, le groupe développe une activité d'ingénierie et de construction d'installations et d'unités de production électrique ; - transport et distribution d'électricité : 507,7 TWh d'électricité transportés en 2022. A fin 2022, Enel S.p.A. dispose d'un réseau de transport d'électricité de 2 024 038 km. La répartition géographique des revenus est la suivante : Italie (71,9%), Europe (22,7%), Amérique (5,3%) et autres (0,1%).