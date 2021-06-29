Connexion
ENERGY FUELS INC.

ETFs positionnés sur ENERGY FUELS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF - CAD0.46%2.04%Canada
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.07%4.35%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.02%4.29%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.02%1.42%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.01%4.57%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ENERGY FUELS INC.
Energy Fuels Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Energy Fuels Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,56 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,25 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENERGY FUELS INC.43.43%865
CAMECO CORPORATION43.75%7 929
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM87.41%7 908
DENISON MINES CORP.91.67%1 054
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.42.75%1 034
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED104.00%997