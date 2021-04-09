Connexion
ENERPLUS CORPORATION

(ERF)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/04 16:49:39
6.78 CAD   +3.04%
16:01ENERPLUS CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. à l'achat
ZM
30/03ENERPLUS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
25/02ENERPLUS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Enerplus Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. à l'achat

09/04/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ENERPLUS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 1 874 M 1 492 M 1 254 M
Résultat net 2021 388 M 309 M 260 M
Dette nette 2021 1 013 M 806 M 678 M
PER 2021 5,44x
Rendement 2021 1,82%
Capitalisation 1 689 M 1 342 M 1 130 M
VE / CA 2021 1,44x
VE / CA 2022 1,24x
Nbr Employés 360
Flottant 86,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,58 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,58 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Ian C. Dundas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jodine Jenson Labrie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hilary A. Foulkes Chairman
Wade D. Hutchings Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Bruce Hodgins Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ENERPLUS CORPORATION65.33%1 342
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.13%69 284
CNOOC LIMITED8.91%44 884
EOG RESOURCES, INC.44.76%42 133
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.04%36 631
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.81%32 377
